KUALA LUMPUR Aug 28 Malaysia's Tenaga Nasional Bhd said on Friday it will raise up to 10 billion ringgit ($2.39 billion) with Islamic bonds to build and operate a power plant project it took over from state fund 1MDB.

Tenaga spent 46.9 million ringgit in July to buy 1MDB's 70 percent stake in Jimah East Power Sdn Bhd, which won a contract to develop a 2,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant estimated to cost $3.6 billion.

Japan's Mitsui & Co Ltd owns the remaining 30 percent of Jimah.

The sukuk murabaha will be issued by Jimah. The advisers to the issuance are CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, HSBC Amanah Malaysia Bhd and Maybank Investment Bank.

Plans for the sukuk, which would be the largest globally this year, were reported by Reuters in June.

The sukuk will be issued in a lump sum with tenures of up to 23 years from the date of issuance, Tenaga said.

For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1VgXlxH

($1 = 4.1920 ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Himani Sarkar)