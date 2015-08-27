KUALA LUMPUR Aug 27 The central banks of
Malaysia and Thailand agreed on Thursday to promote the greater
use of their currencies to settle trade between the two
countries, in the latest attempt by emerging economies to reduce
their exposure to increasingly volatile global markets.
The governors of Bank Negara Malaysia and the Bank of
Thailand signed a memorandum of understanding to encourage the
use of the Malaysian ringgit and Thai baht by the
private sector to settle cross-border trades and direct
investment, the banks said in a joint statement.
The MOU would "establish a framework that will pave the way
for greater financial and economic integration in the ASEAN
(Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region," the statement
said.
The arrangement would reduce the risks of exposure to the
volatility of global settlement currencies and also lower
transaction costs for businesses, it added.
"This bilateral arrangement would further strengthen trade
and investments flows between Malaysia and Thailand as well as
in fostering closer economic linkages for the advancement of the
region," BNM Governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz said.
"I believe this would further strengthen cooperation as well
as boost economic and investment development in the region,"
Bank of Governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul said.
The deal comes as many emerging economies are facing slowing
economic growth, weaker stock markets and depreciating
currencies.
Indonesia said on Thursday it will unveil a policy package
intended to prop up the rupiah, which hit another fresh 17-year
low, and boost investment at a time Southeast Asia's largest
economy faces its weakest growth in six years.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kim Coghill)