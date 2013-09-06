(Changes to Hong Leong Islamic Bank Bhd, not Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd, in third paragraph)

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 Malaysia's TH Heavy Engineering Bhd, a provider of offshore oil and gas services, said on Thursday it will issue a three-year 170 million ringgit ($51.76 million) Islamic bond, or sukuk, to service its existing debt and finance working capital.

THHE, which counts Malaysia's pilgrim fund Tabung Haji as its top stakeholder, said in a stock exchange announcement that the sukuk was authorised by the Securities Commission and will be issued in a year.

MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd and Hong Leong Islamic Bank Bhd are advising the company on the deal. The sukuk will have an annual profit rate of 7 percent and distribute semi-annual returns.

TTHE, one of the only major fabricators licensed by Petroliam Nasional Bhd in Malaysia, has previously completed work for Shell, ExxonMobil Corp and Murphy Oil Corp. ($1 = 3.2845 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)