(Changes to Hong Leong Islamic Bank Bhd, not Hong Leong
Investment Bank Bhd, in third paragraph)
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 Malaysia's TH Heavy
Engineering Bhd, a provider of offshore oil and gas
services, said on Thursday it will issue a three-year 170
million ringgit ($51.76 million) Islamic bond, or sukuk, to
service its existing debt and finance working capital.
THHE, which counts Malaysia's pilgrim fund Tabung Haji as
its top stakeholder, said in a stock exchange announcement that
the sukuk was authorised by the Securities Commission and will
be issued in a year.
MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd and Hong Leong Islamic Bank
Bhd are advising the company on the deal. The sukuk will have an
annual profit rate of 7 percent and distribute semi-annual
returns.
TTHE, one of the only major fabricators licensed by
Petroliam Nasional Bhd in Malaysia, has previously
completed work for Shell, ExxonMobil Corp and
Murphy Oil Corp.
($1 = 3.2845 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)