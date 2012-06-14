KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader.
(Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)
Date KL Premium/
Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)*
June 14 19,500 40 91 50 (23-J, 20-E, 7-M) 440
June 13 19,550 30 99 40 (15-J, 20-E, 5-M) 240
June 12 19,700 25 71 45 (10-J, 30-E, 5-M) 585
June 11 19,750 129 23 40 (10-J, 25-E, 5-M) 465
June 8 19,600 0 100 50 (15-J, 30-E, 5-M) 40
June 7 19,900 105 23 45 ( 9-J, 30-E, 6-M) 710
June 6 19,550 40 40 40 (10-J, 25-E, 5-M) 570
June 5 19,550 45 49 45 (10-J, 30-E, 5-M) 570
June 4 19,550 30 28 28 ( 9-J, 15-E, 4-M) 570
June 1 19,550 20 75 47 (19-J, 20-E, 8-M) 330
May 31 19,750 0 131 35 (10-J, 15-E, 10-M) 395
* Shipping to Europe (C&F)
# E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and
Malaysian buyers.
(Reporting by Rachel Will; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)