KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated) Date KL Premium/ Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* July 3 18,750 45 35 40 (15-J, 20-E, 5-M) 235 July 2 18,700 41 30 36 (10-J, 20-E, 6-M) 310 June 29 18,600 20 85 39 (10-J, 25-E, 4-M) 485 * Shipping to Europe (C&F) # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Rachel Will; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)