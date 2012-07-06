KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin
market prices provided by a Malaysian trader.
(Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated)
Date KL Premium/
Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)*
July 6 18,930 30 46 30 (10-J, 15-E, 5-M) 395
July 5 19,000 35 39 35 (10-J, 20-E, 5-M) 240
July 4 19,000 86 20 63 (22-J, 35-E, 6-M) 115
July 3 18,750 45 35 40 (15-J, 20-E, 5-M) 235
July 2 18,700 41 30 36 (10-J, 20-E, 6-M) 310
June 29 18,600 20 85 39 (10-J, 25-E, 4-M) 485
* Shipping to Europe (C&F)
# E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and
Malaysian buyers.
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)