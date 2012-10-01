KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated) Date KL Premium/ Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* Oct 1 21,600 41 18 28 ( 0-J, 25-E, 3-M) 175 Sept 28 21,500 121 15 21 ( 4-J, 15-E, 2-M) 685 * Shipping to Europe (C&F) # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Anuradha Raghu)