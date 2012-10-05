KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated) Date KL Premium/ Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* Oct 5 22,500 110 21 58 ( 7-J, 42-E, 9-M) 385 Oct 4 22,300 70 20 30 ( 5-J, 20-E, 5-M) 540 Oct 3 22,100 106 25 50 (10-J, 35-E, 5-M) 200 Oct 2 21,860 53 15 35 (15-J, 15-E, 5-M) 385 Oct 1 21,600 41 18 28 ( 0-J, 25-E, 3-M) 175 * Shipping to Europe (C&F) # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)