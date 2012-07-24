KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated) Date KL Premium/ Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* July 24 18,300 0 98 37 (10-J, 20-E, 7-M) 310 July 23 18,700 25 105 44 (15-J, 25-E, 4-M) 130 July 20 18,970 122 37 47 (15-J, 30-E, 2-M) 240 July 19 18,850 67 33 50 (27-J, 20-E, 3-M) 415 July 18 18,750 51 46 46 (18-J, 20-E, 8-M) 220 July 17 18,750 80 35 45 (14-J, 27-E, 4-M) 340 July 16 18,700 66 21 35 (9-J, 20-E, 6-M) 280 July 13 18,470 0 102 47 (10-J, 28-E, 9-M) 330 July 12 18,800 75 23 45 (10-J, 30-E, 5-M) 290 July 11 18,670 25 71 30 ( 9-J, 15-E, 6-M) 235 July 10 18,700 90 23 40 (15-J, 20-E, 5-M) 265 July 9 18,550 0 92 40 (15-J, 20-E, 5-M) 415 July 6 18,930 30 46 30 (10-J, 15-E, 5-M) 395 July 5 19,000 35 39 35 (10-J, 20-E, 5-M) 240 July 4 19,000 86 20 63 (22-J, 35-E, 6-M) 115 July 3 18,750 45 35 40 (15-J, 20-E, 5-M) 235 July 2 18,700 41 30 36 (10-J, 20-E, 6-M) 310 * Shipping to Europe (C&F) # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Rachel Will; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)