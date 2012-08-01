KUALA LUMPUR, August 1 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated) Date KL Premium/ Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* Aug 1 18,000 26 102 50 (10-J, 35-E, 5-M) 265 July 31 18,200 56 31 35 ( 4-J, 25-E, 6-M) 295 * Shipping to Europe (C&F) # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)