KUALA LUMPUR, August 6 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated) Date KL Premium/ Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* Aug 6 18,050 91 15 20 ( 8-J, 10-E, 2-M) 515 Aug 3 17,650 0 51 30 ( 0-J, 25-E, 5-M) 585 Aug 2 18,000 35 30 30 ( 9-J, 15-E, 6-M) 515 Aug 1 18,000 26 102 50 (10-J, 35-E, 5-M) 265 * Shipping to Europe (C&F) # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)