UPDATE 2-Qatar's aluminium exports blocked, Norsk Hydro seeking other routes
* Shares in Norsk Hydro down 2 pct (Adds background, analyst, share)
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated) Date KL Premium/ Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* Aug 23 19,400 165 35 60 (20-J, 35-E, 5-M) 250 Aug 22 18,900 176 21 55 (27-J, 25-E, 3-M) 275 Aug 17 18,050 40 95 50 (15-J, 30-E, 5-M) 300 Aug 16 18,100 55 50 50 (27-J, 20-E, 3-M) 400 Aug 15 18,100 125 75 75 (25-J, 45-E, 5-M) 150 Aug 14 18,000 30 23 26 ( 6-J, 15-E, 5-M) 645 Aug 13 17,950 25 21 21 ( 4-J, 15-E, 2-M) 425 Aug 10 17,950 25 130 45 (15-J, 25-E, 5-M) 375 Aug 9 18,200 66 33 45 (10-J, 30-E, 5-M) 345 Aug 8 18,100 33 30 30 ( 9-J, 15-E, 6-M) 180 Aug 7 18,100 30 14 19 ( 9-J, 5-E, 5-M) 615 Aug 6 18,050 91 15 20 ( 8-J, 10-E, 2-M) 515 Aug 3 17,650 0 51 30 ( 0-J, 25-E, 5-M) 585 Aug 2 18,000 35 30 30 ( 9-J, 15-E, 6-M) 515 Aug 1 18,000 26 102 50 (10-J, 35-E, 5-M) 265 * Shipping to Europe (C&F) # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)
* Shares in Norsk Hydro down 2 pct (Adds background, analyst, share)
GENEVA, June 6 Congo has two days to heed U.N. calls to jointly investigate violence in Kasai province, or else it risks having an international human rights inquiry imposed upon it, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said on Tuesday.