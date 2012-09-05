KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated) Date KL Premium/ Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* Sept 5 19,600 56 51 51 (10-J, 35-E, 6-M) 300 Sept 4 19,600 71 46 57 (10-J, 40-E, 7-M) 150 Sept 3 19,500 25 70 35 (10-J, 20-E, 5-M) 450 Aug 30 19,650 0 156 45 ( 0-J, 40-E, 5-M) 380 * Shipping to Europe (C&F) # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)