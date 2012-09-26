KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 Following is a table of Kuala Lumpur tin market prices provided by a Malaysian trader. (Prices in $/tonne, and volumes in tonnes unless stated) Date KL Premium/ Spot Bid Offer Final Volumes (#) (Discount)* Sept 26 21,400 136 22 29 ( 8-J, 20-E, 1-M) 280 Sept 25 20,980 25 21 25 ( 5-J, 15-E, 5-M) 710 Sept 24 20,980 10 80 35 (10-J, 20-E, 5-M) 585 Sept 21 21,080 15 66 30 ( 8-J, 20-E, 2-M) 905 Sept 20 21,300 27 50 35 (10-J, 20-E, 5-M) 300 Sept 19 21,500 25 50 30 ( 0-J, 25-E, 5-M) 280 Sept 18 21,550 203 15 35 ( 0-J, 30-E, 5-M) 330 Sept 14 21,000 179 21 40 ( 5-J, 30-E, 5-M) 1005 Sept 13 20,950 50 45 45 ( 9-J, 30-E, 6-M) 330 Sept 12 20,750 165 20 46 ( 5-J, 35-E, 6-M) 415 Sept 11 20,500 110 25 37 (12-J, 20-E, 5-M) 280 Sept 10 20,100 177 25 42 (15-J, 20-E, 7-M) 480 Sept 7 19,700 35 37 37 ( 7-J, 25-E, 5-M) 355 Sept 6 19,700 41 20 37 (11-J, 20-E, 6-M) 345 Sept 5 19,600 56 51 51 (10-J, 35-E, 6-M) 300 Sept 4 19,600 71 46 57 (10-J, 40-E, 7-M) 150 Sept 3 19,500 25 70 35 (10-J, 20-E, 5-M) 450 * Shipping to Europe (C&F) # E, J and M signify purchases by European, Japanese, and Malaysian buyers. (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Yantoultra Ngui)