KUALA LUMPUR Feb 25 Telekom Malaysia Bhd
has won two broadband projects worth 3.4 billion
ringgit ($943.66 million) from the local government, the
country's largest fixed-line and broadband operator said on
Wednesday.
Details will be announced upon the execution of the
agreements of the two projects between the company and the
government, Telekom Malaysia said in a local stock exchange
filing.
Telekom Malaysia shares ended marginally lower at 6.98
ringgit per share on Wednesday, in line with the benchmark stock
index.
For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1Eskp5x
($1 = 3.6030 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Jason Neely)