KUALA LUMPUR Oct 9 Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB)
was awarded on Tuesday a 3 billion ringgit ($978
million) contract by Malaysia's Energy Commission to build, own
and operate a power plant in the northern state of Penang.
The award followed an international bidding exercise for the
new 1,071 megawatt (MW) facility, which will be built to meet a
rise in power requirements for peninsular Malaysia by 2016 and
2017, the Energy Commission said in a statement.
TNB Pasir Gudang was given a five-year extension to an
independent power producer contract, while Malakoff Bhd's Segari
Energy Ventures and Genting Bhd's Genting Sanyen Power
were given ten-year extensions.
"Through these concurrent bidding exercises, we have
successfully secured power generation capacities to meet the
growing demand of electricity, at the lowest cost of energy and
with minimum completion risks," said the Energy Commission.
($1 = 3.0675 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, Yantoultra Ngui)