KUALA LUMPUR Oct 20 Malaysia's Top Glove
Corporation Bhd, the world's largest rubber glove
maker by volume, aims to buy at least one peer next year to
bolster its market share and earnings, Chairman and founder Lim
Wee-Chai said on Tuesday.
"We are looking for M&A (mergers and acquisitions)...we
think organic growth is important and is a must, but through
acquisitions (we) can speed up our growth," Lim Wee-Chai told
reporters and analysts at an earnings briefing.
The executive said the company has the financial resources
to carry out M&A, without saying how much it plans to spend. The
company has allocated 200 million ringgit ($47 million) for
capital expenditure for the next fiscal year, ending Aug 2016.
Top Glove aims to grow its global market share to 30 percent
in 2020 from 25 percent currently, the company has said
previously.
The company has benefited from a strong U.S. dollar and weak
commodities prices, and posted its highest-ever quarterly net
profit during the June-August period.
Net profit more than doubled to 103.1 million ringgit from
46.3 million ringgit in the same quarter a year earlier, while
revenue rose 22.5 percent to 709.4 million ringgit.
($1 = 4.2400 ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)