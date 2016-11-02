KUALA LUMPUR Rescued after two weeks lost in a Borneo jungle, Australian tourist Andrew Gaskell was recovering on Wednesday in a Malaysian hospital, having survived his ordeal by eating wild ferns.

The 25-year-old Tasmanian was airlifted out of a deep ravine known as the 'Hidden Valley' on Tuesday following a search by 60 Malaysian fire and rescue personnel in Mulu National Park, Sarawak, on the northern part of Borneo island.

Gaskell, who lost his bearings while trekking alone, told ABC's Australia radio that he had survived on a "few wild ferns" and "plenty of water".

"If I had a GPS or navigational equipment I would have been fine. That was extremely stupid of me, really," Gaskell said.

Aside from being hungry and having infected cuts on his feet, Gaskell said he had suffered no major injuries.

