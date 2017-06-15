KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 HSBC's Malaysian
subsidiary said it would invest $250 million to acquire land and
build its headquarters at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial
district.
In a joint statement on Thursday, HSBC Bank Malaysia Bhd and
TRX City Sdn Bhd said they signed a sale-and-purchase agreement
for the development of the bank's future headquarters.
While they did not give any details on when the construction
would start or be completed, the bank said it planned to build a
minimum office space of 568,000 square feet.
HSBC is the first foreign bank to invest in the financial
district - the master developer for which is TRX City, a former
1Malaysia Development Bhd division now owned by the
Malaysian finance ministry.
TRX City CEO Azmar Talib said around 70 percent of the plots
available in the financial district have been commercialized.
"TRX City continues to receive significant interest from
various local and international investors and tenants, including
several of the world's major banks and financial institutions,"
he said.
TRX is planned as an international financial district
located in Kuala Lumpur city, encompassing office space,
residential, hospitality, retail components.
In May, TRX City called off a $1.7 billion deal in another
major property development, Bandar Malaysia. TRX City said the
buyers of a 60 percent stake in that development had failed to
meet payment obligations.
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)