KUALA LUMPUR Oct 11 The central banks of
Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates signed a pact on Friday to
foster closer economic ties between the two countries, including
in the area of Islamic finance.
The pact signals stronger cooperation between the two
financial hubs, which held a combined $181 billion in
sharia-compliant banking assets as of 2011, despite growing
competition for a share of Islamic business.
Governors of both central banks signed the memorandum of
understanding on the sidelines of the International Monetary
Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington.
It follows stronger cooperation between the Islamic finance
centres, in particular the Gulf and Southeast Asian regions,
despite traditional differences in the design and implementation
of sharia-compliant financial products.
Both central banks are key backers of the Malaysia-based
International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp, an institution
tasked with addressing a shortage of interbank lending products
for Islamic banks.
Last year, Malaysia's securities commission revised its
guidelines for screening equities that qualify for Islamic
investment, moving them closer to the approach used in the Gulf.
The global Islamic banking industry is expected to tip $1.3
trillion by year-end. It follows religious principles such as a
ban on interest and pure monetary speculation.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)