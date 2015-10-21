KUALA LUMPUR Oct 21 A consortium comprising
Malaysian builder UEM Group Bhd and a construction arm of South
Korean giant Samsung Group is expected to win a 3.4 billion
ringgit ($795 million) contract for work on a Kuala Lumpur
skyscraper project dubbed KL118, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
"The job will be awarded soon and they (the consortium) are
certain to get it," the person said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
State-controlled unit trust company Permodalan Nasional Bhd,
the owner of KL118, favours the UEM-Samsung consortium,
Malaysia's financial newspaper The Edge Financial Daily reported
earlier on Wednesday.
An UEM Group spokesman said the company wasn't aware of the
matter when contacted by Reuters. Officials at Permodalan
Nasional Bhd weren't immediately available to comment.
