KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 Malaysia has banned a
comic book starring the Japanese superhero Ultraman because it
could disturb "public order", sparking a torrent of online
ridicule from those who saw it as the latest sign of excessive
censorship in the Muslim-majority country.
The book, "Ultraman The Ultra Power", was banned from Feb.
18 with a penalty of up to three years' imprisonment for anyone
who imported or published the comic, state news agency Bernama
reported the home ministry as saying.
The book was on a list of banned publications on the
ministry's website on Friday.
Home ministry officials did not respond to a request for
comment on the ban and on reports that it had been implemented
because it contains a reference comparing Ultraman to "Allah",
the Malay and Arabic word for God.
The Star newspaper reported that the offending line in the
comic read: "Ultraman is seen and respected as Allah or an elder
of all Ultra warriors."
The word Allah has been at the centre of an intense
controversy in Malaysia in recent months, following a court
ruling last October that banned a Catholic newspaper from using
the term.
Government ministers and Islamic authorities have said the
word is exclusive to majority Muslims in peninsula Malaysia,
despite Christians having used it in their worship for
generations.
Ultraman shot to the top of Malaysia topics trending on
Twitter on Friday, with most users pouring scorn on the ban.
"Don't ever underestimate Malaysia government...They can
even stop a superhero from entering the country," joked one
person, with the username Shashii.
Even a government minister voiced puzzlement: "What's wrong
with Ultraman?" wrote Khairy Jamaluddin, the minister of youth
and sports.
The Ultraman character, born out of a 1960s Japanese
television series, is a superhero with alien powers who protects
the Earth from a variety of rampaging monsters.
Malaysia's image as a moderate Muslim nation has been
undermined in recent years by a shift towards more conservative
Islamic values. Authorities regularly ban movies or books deemed
too vulgar, sexually explicit or religiously sensitive and have
banned some foreign pop music stars from performing in the
country.
