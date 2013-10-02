KUALA LUMPUR Oct 3 UMW Oil & Gas Corp Bhd
, a Malaysian offshore and drilling services firm, set
a tight IPO bookbuilding range of thanks to strong demand from
cornerstone investors, a source with direct knowledge of the
process told Reuters on Wednesday.
This values the IPO at up to 2.36 billion ringgit ($729.63
million), the largest in Malaysia so far this year. This IPO
comes on top of the $680 million flotation by Westports Holdings
Bhd, operator of the country's busiest port.
The source, who was not authorised to speak to the media
said IPO bookbuilding range was set at 2.70-2.80 ringgit per
share, coming a day before the firm officially launches its
prospectus to investors on Thursday.
Sources had earlier told Reuters that up to 17 cornerstone
investors have been recruited by UMW Oil & Gas, taking up 61
percent of the total institutional tranche. That is nearly
double that of the Felda Global - the largest
Malaysian IPO last year.
The strong demand for UMW Oil & Gas IPO signalled a boost
for Southeast Asian capital markets on pent-up demand for
emerging market stocks. Earlier this week, Westports priced its
IPO at the top of its projected range.
UMW Oil & Gas Corp, a unit of state conglomerate UMW
Holdings Bhd could not be immediately reached for
comment.
CIMB, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs
and Maybank are the joint global co-ordinators
for UMW Oil & Gas, and also the joint bookrunners with Standard
Chartered.
($1 = 3.2345 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)