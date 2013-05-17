KUALA LUMPUR May 17 UMW Holdings Bhd, Malaysia's industrial-to-automotive conglomerate, is planning to sell 39 percent of its oil and gas unit in an IPO, a deal that some bankers say could raise up to $1 billion.

It plans to offer 843.1 million shares in wholly owned UMW Oil & Gas Corporation Bhd via an initial public offering, a stock exchange filing said. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)