Magnitude 6.1 quake hits northern Chile - USGS
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile, 144 km (90 miles) southeast of Calama, at a depth of 188 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR U.S. President Barack Obama has cancelled an official trip to Malaysia next week after the U.S. government went into a shutdown, Malaysian media quoted Prime Minister Najib Razak as saying on Wednesday.
U.S Secretary of State John Kerry will represent Obama in Malaysia for the visit instead, government-linked newspapers in Malaysia said.
The Malaysian Prime Minister's office did not respond to repeated calls seeking confirmation.
Wrangling in the United States between Obama and congressional Republicans has forced the first government shutdown in 17 years.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Paul Tait)
COLOMBO A rubbish dump landslide in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo killed at least 16 and injured over a dozen, military spokesman and hospital officials said on Saturday, as emergency workers dug into the mountain of trash in search of survivors.