KUALA LUMPUR Dec 11 Malaysia has summoned the
U.S. ambassador after he questioned a government decision to
strengthen a law against sedition, which critics say has been
used to crack down on government detractors, despite an earlier
promise to scrap it.
Joseph Y Yun was called in on Wednesday to explain the U.S.
position following his comments in an interview with an online
news portal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a
statement.
The ministry called for the United States to respect
Malaysia's internal affairs and allow it "the space ... to
ensure continued peace, security and stability".
The 1948 Sedition Act is a relic of British colonial rule
aimed at keeping a lid on tension in the multi-ethnic country.
It criminalises speech with an undefined "seditious tendency".
Rights groups and lawyers say it inhibits free speech.
Prime Minister Najib Razak had pledged to repeal the Act in
2012 as part of liberal reforms to promote openness.
But last month, he said it would be bolstered to defend the
sanctity of Islam, and penalize anyone who called for the break
away of the eastern states of Sabah and Sarawak, where
separatist talk has occasionally arisen..
Yun said in an interview with the Malaysia Kini news site on
Dec. 4 the United States was "a little bit puzzled" when
Malaysia announced it would not repeal but strengthen the act.
"For the government to have this change of position on an
issue that is important to basic freedom, freedom of speech and
dealing with the very plural society of Malaysia, there must be
a good reason," Yun told Malaysia Kini.
The ministry said decisions on the act were the government's
prerogative and unwarranted comment by external parties would be
seen as interference.
In a flurry of cases this year, prosecutors have charged
some anti-government activists and opposition politicians with
sedition.
Critics say Najib has caved in to calls from within his
majority ethnic Malay party to get tougher on the opposition,
which has gained in the past two elections, and on online news
sites that criticise government policies.
