KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 More children are falling
victim to contagious diseases in Muslim-majority Malaysia,
worrying health authorities as parents reject immunisation
programmes for fear the vaccines used infringe strict religious
rules.
The deaths of five children in June from diphtheria, a
disease that can be prevented by vaccines, provoked an outcry
among doctors and spurred calls for an edict by religious
authorities to compel Muslim families to immunise children.
"Our concern is, if it's left uncontrolled, in the long-term
we might see a significant effect on the nation as a whole,"
Health Minister S. Subramaniam told Reuters in an interview.
Although Muslim religious authorities have waived the
stringent halal requirement if suitable vaccines are not
available, concerns have redoubled recently that some may
contain substances such as pig DNA, forbidden by Islam.
Paediatrician Musa Mohamad Nordin said there was a lot of
misinformation in Malaysia's Muslim community, mostly ethnic
Malays who form 61 percent of a population of about 30 million
that includes substantial ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities.
"I'm upset, and also saddened, that some religious teachers
are spreading rumours that vaccines contain a composition that
is not permissible by Islamic jurisprudence," added Musa, a
member of Malaysia's Federation of Islamic Medical Associations.
Only a few families have rejected vaccinations, but the
number has more than doubled in the past three years to reach
1,541 in 2015, Subramaniam said, which is reflected in a rise in
vaccine-preventable diseases, from diphtheria to measles.
As with anti-vaccination movements elsewhere, many
Malaysians who refuse vaccinations worry about potential side
effects or efficacy, Subramaniam said. It is not clear what
provoked the suspicions over pig DNA.
But three-quarters of the parents who rejected immunisation
last year in the northern state of Kedah, which has the highest
rates of vaccine refusal in Malaysia, cited doubts over their
halal status, a survey showed.
Malaysia's highest Islamic body, the National Fatwa Council,
has ruled vaccination permissible under Islamic law, even
allowing vaccines with non-halal components, in the absence of
halal alternatives.
The council has not yet decided on an edict of mandatory
vaccinations for Muslims, Federal Territory Mufti Zulkifli
Mohamad Al-Bakri said in an interview.
"On the whole, we find that vaccines have been very
beneficial to society," Zulkifli added.
'PARENTS' RIGHTS'
Last Sunday, parents at a vaccination forum on the outskirts
of Kuala Lumpur, the capital, recounted the side effects their
children suffered.
Parents should have the right to refuse vaccination, said
alternative medicine practitioner Arif Faizal, 36.
"There is no law compelling mandatory vaccines, and even on
the global level, very few countries support such a move," he
told Reuters.
Others felt vaccinations were essential, however.
"As Muslim parents, we have a responsibility to protect our
children," said Wan Normaniza Wan Hasan, a teacher and mother of
six.
