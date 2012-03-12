KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 Malaysia's cabinet has approved a national minimum wage for the first time in the country's history, two government sources said, as Prime Minister Najib Razak looks to shore up incomes and votes ahead of widely expected elections this year.

The minimum wage would be introduced as Asia increasingly uses such social safety nets to counter widening income gaps that have political repercussions while debt-laden Europe struggles to keep these policies afloat.

Malaysian government sources, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue, told Reuters the cabinet approved setting the minimum wage at 800 to 900 ringgit ($265-$298), depending on location.

That compares to 760 ringgit per month, which roughly represents both the poverty income line in Malaysia and the gross pay that workers take home in the key manufacturing sector of this trade-reliant country.

"Cabinet has approved it about two weeks ago and the government has gone to ground to explain this to industry groups," said one source with direct knowledge of the matter on Monday.

"There is some reluctance but we are moving on with it. The Prime Minister could announce it either this week or next week."

The minimum wage is a major part of Najib's new economic model launched in 2010 to transform the country from a middle-income economy to developed nation status by 2020 via market reforms and a greater focus on services.

Malaysia's basic wage policy coincides with moves by China, the world's manufacturing hub, plans to raise minimum wags by at least 13 percent in the five years to 2015.

A Malaysian government spokesman said he could not comment on the matter.