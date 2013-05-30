KUALA LUMPUR May 30 Westports Malaysia Sdn Bhd,
operator of the country's busiest port, will list on the local
stock exchange in October in a deal that may raise up to $500
million, two sources close to the deal told Reuters.
The initial public offering (IPO) comes after the Southeast
Asian country's general elections concluded with a win for the
long-ruling National Front on May 5, encouraging companies to
move forward with their listing plans.
"That's the timing they are looking at," one of the sources
said, declining to be named as the matter was private.
Westports, which counts Hutchison Port Holdings and
Malaysia's state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd as
shareholders, is expected to obtain regulatory approval for the
listing in two months time and pre-marketing for the IPO is
expected to fall in September, the sources added.
Westports officials were not immediately available to
comment.
Westports manages Malaysia's main export gateway of Port
Klang, which is the world's 13th busiest port. It is one of the
main ports along the Malacca Straits, which links Asia with the
Middle East and Europe and carries 40 percent of the world's
trade.