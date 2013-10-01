* Westports IPO prices at top of the range
* Institutional offer oversubscribed by more than 30 times
* Bodes well for UMW Oil & Gas Corp and other IPOs
By Yantoultra Ngui and Saeed Azhar
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Oct 1 Westports Holdings
Bhd, the operator of Malaysia's busiest port, priced its IPO at
the top of its projected range to raise $680 million, signalling
a boost for Southeast Asia's capital markets on pent-up demand
for emerging market stocks.
Sources said foreign and domestic funds jostled to bid for
Westports, which is partially owned by Asia's richest man Li
Ka-Shing, taking advantage of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
unexpected decision not to withdraw stimulus.
The result bodes well for an up to $730 million IPO by UMW
Oil & Gas Corp in October, which is set to be Malaysia's biggest
listing of the year and could give other firms in Malaysia and
Southeast Asia the confidence to push ahead with listing plans.
"Issuers in Southeast Asia are taking advantage of this new
window as a result of the Fed's surprise decision to not taper -
free liquidity reigns and this has been a shot of adrenaline in
the arm for emerging market risk appetite," said James Fleming,
co-head of Asia Pacific global capital markets at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong.
IPOs in Southeast Asia had been hit by the global market
turmoil sparked by Fed chief Ben Bernanke's comments in May that
the U.S. central bank planned to unwind its massive stimulus.
Malaysian listings were also hurt by political uncertainty
before general elections in May.
Westports' book was more than 30 times oversubscribed and
closed two days earlier than scheduled. Overseas demand was
instrumental in pushing pricing to the top of 2.30-2.50
indicative range for institutional investors, the sources said.
Westports, which manages the world's 12th most active port
overlooking the Malacca Straits, declined immediate comment.
UPCOMING DEALS
IPOs that could get a bump include a $220 million deal by
Seven Convenience Bhd, which could come in the coming months and
a $300 million floatation by property development firm Iskander
Waterfront early next year.
And 2014 could be a repeat of 2012, when Malaysia was Asia's
top destination for listings, with state investor 1Malaysia
Development Bhd planning a $3 billion listing for its energy
assets and independent power producer Malakoff Corp looking at
an up to $1 billion IPO.
Beyond Malaysia, companies like the Philippines' Travellers
International Hotel Group are also reviving IPO plans although
the size of that offering has been cut by almost half to $450
million as investors become more demanding on valuations,
sources said.
The Philippines' Robinsons Retail Group also plans to start
pre-marketing for its $500 million offering in the second week
of October, although this IPO too was reduced in size, according
to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
"With a spectacular rise since 2010, valuations of companies
in South East Asia are no longer cheap," said David Poh,
regional head of portfolio solutions, Societe Generale Private
Banking, Asia Pacific.
"IPOs at the present moment present both an opportunity if
the fundamentals of the company is sound and reasonably priced,
but may also be a high risk for investors as liquidity
withdrawal may hurt."
PROCEEDS FOR SHAREHOLDERS
At 2.50 ringgit per share, Westports will have a market
value of some 8.53 billion Malaysian ringgit ($2.6 billion) when
it debuts on Oct. 18. All proceeds from the offering will go to
existing shareholders and not to the company which has said it
is listing to raise awareness of its brand.
Westports leaned heavily on cornerstone investors, ranging
from Utilico Emerging Markets to Genesis Investment Management,
who accounted for nearly half of the institutional tranche.
With the IPO, the Gnanalingam family which is one of
Malaysia's wealthiest families, will see its collective holding
fall to 46.8 percent from 60 percent. Ruben Emir Gnanalingam
Abdullah is the CEO of the firm.
Hong Kong's Li, who owns shares in Westports through a
subsidiary of Hutchison Whampoa, will see his interest
drop to about 24 percent from around a third.
Li is restructuring parts of his Hong Kong business empire,
with plans to sell the ParknShop supermarket chain and list the
electricity business of Power Assets Holdings Ltd.
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Maybank
were the joint global co-ordinators for the Westports
IPO. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman
Sachs, HSBC and RHB were joint bookrunners.