BANGKOK, July 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Sales of
maternity trousers that allow Muslim women in Malaysia to cover
up while giving birth have surged, despite triggering fierce
criticism and fears of putting the lives of women at risk during
childbirth.
The bright-coloured Mamapride trousers, which cost $26 and
look like baggy jogging trousers, have a discreet hole for the
baby to come out.
Sales of the trousers have more than doubled since a story
about the design went viral earlier this month, but critics fear
this is fuelling a trend of "body-shaming" women in Malaysia.
The All Women's Action Society (AWAM), a local rights group,
questioned if the Mamapride pants were "a choice for women in
labour" or manufacturers "cashing in on politicised Islam in
Malaysia".
"We find it unthinkable that a business should attempt to
profit off the trend of body-shaming and women's insecurities
while further perpetuating arbitrary notions of what it means to
be 'modest'," AWAM said by email.
"Any attempt to prey off women's insecurities and pander to
misappropriated religious ideals needs to be critically examined
if we wish to liberate women from this cycle of body-policing."
AWAM says there has been a rise in cases of "body-shaming"
in Malaysia, with women being refused entry to public buildings
for wearing shorts or knee-length skirts.
Islamic clerics recently criticised top gymnast Farah Ann
Abdul Hadi for wearing gymnastic clothes that they deemed too
revealing.
The Mamapride trousers were developed by a team of 19 health
care workers - five of them women - from the Malaysian medical
charity Papisma, in response to religious scholars concerned
about women being exposed to male doctors and interns.
After testing in private hospitals in northern Malaysia, the
trousers went on sale a year ago, said Wan Yusof, a medical
doctor and spokesman for Mamapride who was on the development
team.
The company has received requests from abroad including from
Britain, Ireland, Indonesia and Singapore, but for now the
trousers are only available in Malaysia.
"We haven't come up with proper study, so we are afraid if
we sell in another country, it might go against their (medical)
rules and regulations," Yusof said.
The trousers could pose a risk by complicating emergency
surgical interventions, said Saira Shameem, programme adviser in
the Malaysia office of the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA).
She said the trousers were an example of how
"interpretations of religious texts can potentially put the
lives of women, and their children, in situations of increased
medical risk".
Azadeh Farzin of the International Center for Maternal and
Newborn Health at Johns Hopkins University in the United States,
said that the modesty trousers may make women feel more
comfortable.
"However, this comfort has to be balanced with the medical
care that might be indicated for the wellbeing of the mother and
her unborn child including scenarios that might prohibit the use
of the pants."
Manizha Naderi, a woman's rights activist in Afghanistan -
one of the most religious and conservative Muslim countries in
the world - called the trousers "ridiculous".
"Women in Afghanistan won't go to male gynaecologists unless
their lives depend on it ... Women won't let male doctors even
touch them for regular examinations," Naderi, the executive
director of Women for Afghan Women, said by email from Kabul.
"Instead of investing in pants, people should work on
educating the public (both men and women) on health benefits of
going to a doctor to give birth."
