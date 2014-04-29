April 29 A private company said it had found
what it believes is wreckage of a plane in the Bay of Bengal
that should be investigated as possible debris from the missing
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, CNN reported.
The Joint Agency Coordination Center managing the
multinational search for the missing plane dismissed the
possibility, saying it continued to believe that the plane came
down in the southern Indian Ocean off Australia.
The Bay of Bengal is located between India and Myanmar,
thousands of miles from the current search area.
The wreckage was reported by Australian geophysical survey
company GeoResonance.
"The company is not declaring this is MH370, however it
should be investigated," CNN quoted GeoResonance as saying in a
statement. (link.reuters.com/syr88v)
GeoResonance says on its website that it offers a unique and
proven method of geophysical survey that detects electromagnetic
fields suggestive of subsurface deposits.
Flight MH370, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew, went
missing in March en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
GeoResonance could not be immediately reached for comment.
