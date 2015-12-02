(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Code share deal covers 38 destinations in Europe, among
others
* Malaysia Airlines to halt routes to Amsterdam and Paris
* CEO says in talks with lessors on fleet
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, Dec 2 Malaysia Airlines has signed a
deal to expand a partnership with Emirates airline, which will
also see it exit some loss-making European routes as part of a
turnaround drive under new Chief Executive Christoph Mueller.
The two airlines have signed a code share deal that will
allow Malaysia customers to book routes to Europe with Emirates,
while in exchange Malaysia will offer Emirates passengers
connections within the Asia Pacific region.
Mueller told Reuters the deal would allow Malaysia to avoid
making losses on routes to Europe because it would stop flying
to Amsterdam and Paris with its own planes from the end of
January and instead book customers onto flights operated by
Emirates.
European and Asian carriers have struggled to make money on
routes after the Middle East carriers with lower costs and newer
fleets aggressively expanded flying between the regions.
The situation on flights via Amsterdam, a hub for many oil
industry destinations, has been compounded as oil companies have
cut budgets due to low oil prices, Mueller said.
"Everybody has reduced flying but still the remaining
services are loss-making," Mueller said, speaking from London.
"People will now buy tickets of Malaysia Airlines to reach
these final destinations so we will take back market share in
terms of ticket sales."
The Emirates deal means it has also cancelled some of its
other code share arrangement with partners, though Mueller
declined to specify which ones.
The airline is trying to recover after flight MH370,
carrying 239 passengers and crew, disappeared in March last
year. In July 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down
over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine, and all 298 aboard
were killed.
Mueller, who turned around Aer Lingus during his tenure as
CEO of the Irish carrier, was hired to boost Malaysia's fortunes
after Malaysian national investment firm Khazanah took it
private late last year.
He said the next step in the turnaround was to invest in the
product, such as with lie-flat business class seats and wifi on
board.
The carrier is also in talks with lessors and has recently
returned eight 777s to the leasing companies that are
surplus to requirements, Mueller said. Its aircraft are
currently held by the old company, MAS, and the new company
needs fewer planes than the old company had.
"We will only take those assets that are commercially viable
for us. Aircraft we don't need we will leave behind for the
administrator to dispose of," Mueller said.
