March 8 Malaysia Airlines said it had lost contact with a flight carrying 227 passengers from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on Saturday, according to a statement on the company's Facebook page.

The Boeing B777-200 aircraft departed Kuala Lumpur at 12:41 a.m. and was expected to land in Beijing at 6:30 a.m. The flight lost contact with air traffic control at 2:40 a.m.

The flight was carrying 227 passengers, including two infants and 12 crew members.

Malaysia Airlines is currently working with authorities who have activated their search and rescue team to locate the aircraft. (Reporting by Lisa Shumaker in Chicago; Editing by Ken Wills)