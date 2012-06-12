KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 Malaysian pension fund
Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP) has subscribed for the first
tranche of Malaysian Airline System(MAS) 2.5 billion
ringgit ($788.77 million) sukuk, or Islamic bond, programme,
said MAS' chief Ahmad Jauhari Yahya on Tuesday.
The programme is the world's first corporate perpetual
sukuk, a debt-equity hybrid that was approved by Malaysia's
regulator in May.
"KWAP is the first subscriber of the perpetual sukuk with 1
billion ringgit," he told reporters at the signing ceremony for
the sukuk programme.
"We are also happy to announce that we have obtained firm
commitments for the remaining 1.5 billion ringgit, and I am
delighted to announce that our entire sukuk programme is fully
subscribed."
Ahmad Jauhari said the rest of the subscribers were locally
based.
The junior perpetual sukuk will help the national carrier
improve its balance sheet and gearing as it was recognised as
equity capital under Malaysian accounting standards and at the
same time, provided a reasonable long term funding rate of 6.9
percent per annum, he said.
Maybank Investment Bank is the principal adviser, lead
arranger and sole lead manager for the sukuk programme.
KWAP is entitled to call for repayment of the sukuk
perpetual programme after ten years, at its own discretion, said
Maybank Investment Bank's chief Zafrul Tengku Aziz.
($1 = 3.1695 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by
Niluksi Koswanage)