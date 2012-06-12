KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 Malaysian pension fund Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP) has subscribed for the first tranche of Malaysian Airline System(MAS) 2.5 billion ringgit ($788.77 million) sukuk, or Islamic bond, programme, said MAS' chief Ahmad Jauhari Yahya on Tuesday.

The programme is the world's first corporate perpetual sukuk, a debt-equity hybrid that was approved by Malaysia's regulator in May.

"KWAP is the first subscriber of the perpetual sukuk with 1 billion ringgit," he told reporters at the signing ceremony for the sukuk programme.

"We are also happy to announce that we have obtained firm commitments for the remaining 1.5 billion ringgit, and I am delighted to announce that our entire sukuk programme is fully subscribed."

Ahmad Jauhari said the rest of the subscribers were locally based.

The junior perpetual sukuk will help the national carrier improve its balance sheet and gearing as it was recognised as equity capital under Malaysian accounting standards and at the same time, provided a reasonable long term funding rate of 6.9 percent per annum, he said.

Maybank Investment Bank is the principal adviser, lead arranger and sole lead manager for the sukuk programme.

KWAP is entitled to call for repayment of the sukuk perpetual programme after ten years, at its own discretion, said Maybank Investment Bank's chief Zafrul Tengku Aziz. ($1 = 3.1695 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)