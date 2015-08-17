SAINT-DENIS, Reunion Aug 17 The police and army
on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion have called off their
search for more debris from the wreckage of Malaysian Airlines
flight MH370, which vanished last year, police said on Monday.
A piece of wing was found on the shore of the
French-governed island last month and Malaysian authorities have
said paint colour and maintenance-record matches proved it came
from the missing Boeing 777 aircraft.
Ten days of searching involving an army plane, two
helicopters and a police speedboat have not found any more
wreckage. Washed-up objects including water bottles have been
passed on to investigators in case they can be linked to the
plane, police said.
"The statistical chances of discovering debris from the
MH370 during coordinated searches appear to be extremely small,"
Reunion police said, adding that they would continue to be
vigilant.
The piece of wing, known as a flaperon, was the first real
clue in what has become one of the greatest mysteries in
aviation history.
The plane disappeared in March last year en route from Kuala
Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew on board, most of
them Chinese.
Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said 10 days ago
that investigators on Reunion had collected more aircraft
debris, including a plane window and aluminium foil, but there
was no confirmation they belonged to the missing plane.
(Reporting by Bernard Grollier; Editing by James Regan and
Digby Lidstone)