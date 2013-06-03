CAPETOWN, South Africa, June 3 Malaysian Airline
System Bhd is studying both the Airbus A350 and Boeing
787 as potential replacements for its existing medium and
long-haul fleet of aircraft, an airline executive said on
Monday.
Malaysia Airlines operates a total of about 30 Boeing Co
777s and Airbus A330s, and it eventually wants
to fly only one type of aircraft in this segment to simplify
operations and reduce costs, Germal Singh, the airline's senior
vice president of government and international affairs, told
reporters on the sidelines of an airline conference in Capetown.
It may begin to replace these aircraft from around 2018, he
added.