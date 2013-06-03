CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 3 Malaysian Airline System Bhd is studying both the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 as potential replacements for its existing medium and long-haul fleet of aircraft, an airline executive said on Monday.

Garuda Indonesia Tbk is also considering those two planes to augment its fleet of Airbus A330s that it uses on routes to other Asian countries.

Malaysia Airlines operates a total of about 30 Boeing Co 777s and Airbus A330s, and it eventually wants to fly only one type of aircraft in this segment to simplify operations and reduce costs, Germal Singh, the airline's senior vice president of government and international affairs, told reporters on the sidelines of an airline conference in Cape Town. It may begin to replace these aircraft from around 2018, he added.

Garuda Indonesia is looking to buy A350s or 787s to meet its requirements beyond 2016, its chief executive, Emirsyah Satar, said at the same conference. The airline may turn to aircraft leasing companies to obtain the planes, he added.