CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 3 Malaysian
Airline System Bhd is studying both the Airbus A350
and Boeing 787 as potential replacements for its existing medium
and long-haul fleet of aircraft, an airline executive said on
Monday.
Garuda Indonesia Tbk is also considering those two
planes to augment its fleet of Airbus A330s that it uses on
routes to other Asian countries.
Malaysia Airlines operates a total of about 30 Boeing Co
777s and Airbus A330s, and it eventually wants
to fly only one type of aircraft in this segment to simplify
operations and reduce costs, Germal Singh, the airline's senior
vice president of government and international affairs, told
reporters on the sidelines of an airline conference in Cape
Town. It may begin to replace these aircraft from around 2018,
he added.
Garuda Indonesia is looking to buy A350s or 787s to meet its
requirements beyond 2016, its chief executive, Emirsyah Satar,
said at the same conference. The airline may turn to aircraft
leasing companies to obtain the planes, he added.