KUALA LUMPUR Aug 14 Malaysian Airline Systems
Bhd (MAS) said in a filing to the local stock exchange
on Tuesday:
*Q2 ended June 30 posted a net loss of 349.248 million
Malaysian ringgit as compared with a net loss of 526.68 million
ringgit the same quarter a year earlier
*The smaller loss was due to the airline's efforts in
pricing and revenue management along with lower fuel and
passenger-related costs
*Revenue fell 6 percent to 3.2 billion ringgit
*Moving forward, the airline said it expects the remainder
of 2012 to be challenging
*Shares in the airline rose 3.88 percent on Tuesday to 1.07
ringgit a share prior to the earnings announcement
(Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran)