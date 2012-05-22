KUALA LUMPUR May 22 Malaysian Airline Systems
(MAS) said in a filing to the local stock exchange on
Tuesday:
*Q1 ended March 31 showed a loss after tax of 171 million
Malaysian ringgit ($54.57 million), 29 percent lower than a net
loss of 242 million ringgit the same quarter a year earlier.
* The better performance came despite higher jet fuel price
averaging $135 per barrel during the quarter compared to $120
per barrel in the previous year.
* MAS' chief executive officer Ahmad Jauhari Yahya said:
"From these Q1 results, we feel confident of continuing
improvements in performance, given that the initiatives from our
business plan are bearing fruit."
*Shares closed 0.97 percent lower on Tuesday to 1.02 ringgit
a share, underperforming the Malaysia's benchmark stock index
that ended the day 0.52 percent higher.
($1 = 3.1335 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)