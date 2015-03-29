Formula One - F1 - Malaysian Grand Prix 2015 - Sepang International Circuit, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 29/3/15Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in the pit during the raceReuters / POOL Livepic

Formula One - F1 - Malaysian Grand Prix 2015 - Sepang International Circuit, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 29/3/15Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (C) celebrates his win with the Ferrari team. Reuters / Olivia Harris Livepic

SEPANG, Malaysia Team by team analysis of Sunday's Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in current championship order):

- - - -

MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 2, Nico Rosberg 3)

World champion Hamilton started on pole and led until the safety car was deployed, when he pitted and Ferrari's Vettel stayed out. Both Mercedes drivers did three stops. The team could at least celebrate their second double podium in two races. The race was Hamilton's 150th start and ended with his 72nd podium appearance. Rosberg set the fastest lap.

-

FERRARI (Sebastian Vettel 1, Kimi Raikkonen 4)

Vettel and Ferrari both celebrated their first win since 2013. The victory was the 40th for the German, 222nd for Ferrari, and his first for the Italian team. Vettel's front-row start was also Ferrari's first since 2013. Raikkonen fought back from 11th after suffering a puncture when he was tagged from behind by Nasr's Sauber.

-

WILLIAMS (Valtteri Bottas 5, Felipe Massa 6)

The two drivers raced wheel to wheel in the closing stages, with their cars touching as Bottas passed Massa on the final lap. Bottas had started eighth, Massa seventh.

-

SAUBER (Felipe Nasr 12, Marcus Ericsson retired)

Ericsson spun off and was stuck in the gravel on lap four as he tried to pass Hulkenberg. Nasr tangled with Raikkonen on the opening lap and had to pit on lap two for a new front wing.

-

TORO ROSSO (Max Verstappen 7, Carlos Sainz 8)

Verstappen became Formula One's youngest points scorer at the age of 17, after setting a record in Australia as the youngest ever starter. Sainz scored points for the second race in a row.

-

RED BULL (Daniil Kvyat 9, Daniel Ricciardo 10)

Another difficult weekend for the former champions, who struggled in the high temperatures. The second half of the race was mainly about managing the overheating brakes.

-

FORCE INDIA (Sergio Perez 13, Nico Hulkenberg 14)

Both struggled with tyre degradation. Perez made contact with Lotus's Grosjean and was handed a 10-second penalty, while Hulkenberg also picked up a penalty for a collision with Kvyat.

-

MCLAREN (Jenson Button and Fernando Alonso retired)

Alonso, starting his first race of the season after his testing accident in February, ran as high as eighth but was told to pit and retire on lap 21 due to an energy recovery system cooling problem. Button lasted longer but retired on lap 41 with a turbo issue.

-

LOTUS (Romain Grosjean 11, Pastor Maldonado retired)

Grosjean ran as high as third but a spin ended his hopes of points. Maldonado had a first lap puncture and retired with a brake problem. He also had to serve a 10-second penalty for a breach of safety car speed limit rules.

-

MANOR MARUSSIA (Roberto Merhi 15, Will Stevens did not start)

Stevens did not start due to a fuel system problem. Merhi made his race debut and got the car to the finish, no mean achievement for a team that failed to turn a wheel in Melbourne.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)