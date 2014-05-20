KUALA LUMPUR May 20 Malaysian Airlines shares
rose as much as 9.7 percent on Tuesday, following two straight
days of losses, after a government spokesperson said Prime
Minister Najib Razak had not mentioned bankruptcy as a future
option for the loss-making carrier.
Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) nearly 70
percent-owned by state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd, rose to
17 sen in early trade, a day after it plunged as much as 21
percent to a record low of 15 sen.
Investors were spooked after the carrier last week reported
its worst quarterly loss in over two years and the Wall Street
Journal on Friday quoted Najib as saying the government could
not rule out bankruptcy for the airline.
A government spokesperson said late on Monday that had not
mentioned bankruptcy as an option for the loss-making carrier
during an interview with the Wall Street Journal, but said the
airline's status as a public company needed to be taken into
consideration.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)