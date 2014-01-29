KUALA LUMPUR Jan 29 Malaysian Resources Corp (MRCB) said on Wednesday one of its units will sell freehold land and a commercial development in the Malaysian capital to Quill Capita Trust for 750 million ringgit ($225 million).

MRCB told the stock exchange that Quill Capita will pay 486 million ringgit in cash and issue 264 million ringgit in new Quill Capita Trust units for the assets.

The assets on sale include freehold land and a commercial development consisting of five blocks of office and retail buildings, MRCB said.

($1 = 3.3350 Malaysian ringgit)

