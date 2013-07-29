By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, July 29 Precious metals storage firm
Malca-Amit will open a new facility in Singapore this week that
can hold up to 200 tonnes of silver, and plans to add more
capacity to meet growing demand for the metal in Asia.
Silver prices have fallen 35 percent this year and
are trading near three-year lows, caught up in a 20-percent
slide in the price of gold on fears of an end to easy central
bank money.
Silver has long been a favorite of retail investors and
speculators who want to gain cheap exposure to precious metals.
Gold is currently 67 times more expensive than silver.
The Singapore vault will be Malca-Amit's biggest silver
facility, and is about 30 percent booked.
"Our core business is gold. But in order to accommodate the
growing demand for silver, we decided to open this dedicated
depository," Joshua Rotbart, general manager at Malca-Amit's
precious metals business, told Reuters.
Hong Kong-based Malca-Amit provides logistics and storage
facilities for precious metals, diamonds, fine arts and other
luxury items.
The company is also looking to open a silver-storage
facility in Hong Kong to meet demand from individual clients and
bullion dealers, Rotbart said.
"We are still exploring our options for a silver depository
in Hong Kong and we may utilize our existing facility. At this
point we are focusing on leveraging our facilities in Bangkok,
Hong Kong and China," he said.
Malca-Amit is boosting its Asian storage facilities and has
nearly completed a vault in Shanghai for precious metals,
diamonds and other luxury items. Its gold vaults in Hong Kong
and Singapore can hold 1,000 tonnes each.
"Gold demand is on the rise. Both from financial
institutions and high net worth individuals who are looking for
long-term storage solutions," said Rotbart, citing Singapore and
Hong Kong as the main destinations in Asia.
Deutsche Bank last month launched its
second-biggest gold-storage vault in Singapore with a capacity
of 200 tonnes.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)