MALE Oct 7 A Maldives court ordered the arrest
of former President Mohamed Nasheed on Sunday for ignoring a
summons and a travel ban, a move that will add to political
tensions in the island nation and could trigger more protests
from his supporters.
Nasheed was removed from office in contested circumstances
in February and his supporters have frequently taken to the
streets in protest, leading to clashes with security forces in
Male, the capital of the Indian Ocean atoll nation best known as
a luxury tourism destination.
"We've received a court order to produce ex-president
Nasheed on 9th October, 2012, at 1600 hours," said police
spokesman Hassan Haneef, adding that the order included the
power of arrest.
Nasheed rejects the authority of the country's lower courts,
saying the case is intended to prevent him from running for
office in elections to be held next year.
Nasheed says he was forced from power at gunpoint after
opposition protests and a police mutiny. A national commission
on Aug. 31 said the toppling of his government was not a coup, a
ruling that triggered several days of large demonstrations.
On Sept. 26, a court ordered Nasheed to seek permission to
leave Male before and during a trial on charges of abducting a
judge during his final days in office.
If found guilty, Nasheed will face a jail sentence or
banishment for three years or a MVR 3,000 ($193.5) fine, a
sentence that would bar him from contesting future elections.
Last week the murder of lawmaker Afrasheem Ali added to the
tense atmosphere. Ali was a critic of Nasheed, and police have
arrested an associate of Nasheed's for the crime. The former
president says the charges are politically motivated.
Nasheed shot to global prominence by highlighting the risks
of rising sea levels to the low-lying archipelago.
He became its first democratically elected president by
defeating Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, an autocrat who was then Asia's
longest-serving leader after 30 years in power.
(Reporting By J.J. Robinson; Writing by Shihar Aneez in
COLOMBO; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Will Waterman)