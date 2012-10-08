COLOMBO Oct 8 Maldives police arrested and
detained former president Mohamed Nasheed on Monday for ignoring
a court summons and a travel ban, moves that could trigger
further protests by supporters in the Indian Ocean island
nation.
Nasheed was removed from office in contested circumstances
in February and his supporters have frequently taken to the
streets, leading to clashes with security forces in Male, the
capital of a country best known for its luxury resorts.
"Nasheed has been placed (under) custody now according to
the court order issued yesterday," police spokesman Hassan
Haneef told Reuters.
Nasheed had ignored a court case against him related to the
detention of a judge during the last days of his rule, refusing
to follow orders to turn up for hearings and stay in the
capital.
"He will be taken to Male. He is in one of the atolls now.
He was arrested around 9.45 (local time). It went peacefully and
he cooperated. He will be produced the court tomorrow 1600
hours," Haneef said.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)