COLOMBO Maldives police arrested and detained former president Mohamed Nasheed on Monday for ignoring a court summons and a travel ban, moves that could trigger further protests by supporters in the Indian Ocean island nation.

Nasheed was removed from office in contested circumstances in February and his supporters have frequently taken to the streets, leading to clashes with security forces in Male, the capital of a country best known for its luxury resorts.

"Nasheed has been placed (under) custody now according to the court order issued yesterday," police spokesman Hassan Haneef told Reuters.

Nasheed had ignored a court case against him related to the detention of a judge during the last days of his rule, refusing to follow orders to turn up for hearings and stay in the capital.

"He will be taken to Male. He is in one of the atolls now. He was arrested around 9.45 (local time). It went peacefully and he cooperated. He will be produced the court tomorrow 1600 hours," Haneef said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Nick Macfie)