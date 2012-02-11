* Commonwealth's democracy watchdog to examine situation
* Envoy calls for restraint amid dispute over power transfer
LONDON, Feb 11 Commonwealth foreign
ministers will hold talks on the crisis in the Maldives, whose
former president says he was forced out of power at gunpoint,
Commonwealth officials said on Saturday.
Akbar Khan, leading a Commonwealth fact-finding mission to
the Maldives, said Commonwealth Secretary-General Kamalesh
Sharma had called an extraordinary meeting of nine foreign
ministers who form the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group
(CMAG), the 54-member group's democracy watchdog.
Ministers will hold a teleconference "to review the
circumstances pertaining to the transfer of power," Khan told
Reuters in a phone interview from the Maldives capital Male.
The former Maldives president, Mohamed Nasheed, widely
credited with bringing democracy to the Indian Ocean
archipelago, resigned on Tuesday in what his party said was a
coup after weeks of opposition protests.
He handed power to Mohamed Waheed Hassan Manik, the former
vice-president, but later said he had been forced out of power
at gunpoint. Waheed has denied being part of any coup.
Khan said his message in separate talks with both Nasheed
and Waheed had been to exercise restraint.
"It is absolutely essential that the constitution is upheld
and law and order prevails ... All the parties must refrain from
taking any provocative or inflammatory acts which may lead to an
escalation or the loss of innocent lives," he said.
"This is a time when responsibility and maturity need to be
shown in order not to squander the hard-fought gains of
democracy," he said.
Khan said the Commonwealth, a grouping of mostly ex-British
colonies including Maldives, had not yet drawn any conclusions
about whether the transfer was constitutional or not.
The CMAG has the power to suspend member states from the
club if they violate democracy. Fiji was suspended after a
bloodless coup in 2006.
Police have clashed with Nasheed's supporters in the wake of
him stepping down, raising fears of a protracted crisis in
islands famed as a holiday paradise.
CMAG's members currently include Australia, Bangladesh,
Canada and Tanzania as well as the Maldives, although it was
unclear if Maldives would take part in the talks. A Commonwealth
spokeswoman said the talks are likely to be held on Sunday.
The Commonwealth ministers will consider a fact-finding
report submitted by Khan, who heads the Commonwealth's legal
division. Nasheed has also sent the ministers a statement on
what happened, Khan said.
