LONDON Feb 12 The 54-nation Commonwealth
said on Sunday it would send a ministerial mission to the
Maldives to investigate the facts surrounding the resignation of
former President Mohamed Nasheed.
After holding urgent ministerial talks by telephone to
discuss the crisis in the Indian Ocean archipelago, the
Commonwealth said the way forward "must be determined by
Maldivians themselves, through inclusive political dialogue in
an atmosphere of non-violence, restraint and stability."
The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group, the
organisation's guardian of democracy, said in a statement it had
agreed to set up "a ministerial mission which will visit
Maldives urgently to ascertain the facts surrounding the
transfer of power, and to promote adherence to Commonwealth
values and principles."
