MALE Oct 8 The Maldives Supreme Court on Monday annulled the results of the Sept. 7 presidential election and scheduled a fresh vote for Oct. 20 after a candidate challenged the outcome, citing irregularities.

Four of seven judges approved the decision after the top court suspended the run-off election that was to have been held on Sept. 28.

Mohamed Nasheed, the country's first democratically elected president who was ousted under disputed circumstances in February 2012, won the Sept. 7 first round with 45.45 percent of votes, short of the 50 percent needed for outright victory. (Reporting by J.J. Robinson in Male; Writing by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Mark Heinrich)